Klopp backs Gerrard to recover from ‘knocks’ after Aston Villa sacking

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) is confident that Steven Gerrard will respond well to his managerial setback.

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Steven Gerrard to bounce back after being sacked by Aston Villa following their 3-0 Premier League defeat by Fulham on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, the German said he had spoken to the former Liverpool captain on Friday and was confident that he will respond well to his managerial setback.

“I am sure he will come back from that. I’ve been seven years at Liverpool, we’ve not met a lot for different reasons, but we created a close relationship and I’ve always followed him. Had a quick exchange this morning, nothing too deep,” said Klopp.

“I can imagine it’s disappointing for him because of the things he wanted to achieve at Aston Villa. We all get knocks and it’s about how you respond. A lot of great managers out there had to leave clubs for different reasons. He will be back.”

Klopp knows the pressure of the job too well. Even a manager of his stature is not safe and it was important that the Reds earned a positive result against West Ham United (1-0 win) on Wednesday, to prove that victory – also 1-0 – over champions Manchester City last weekend was no fluke.

It was not the most convincing Liverpool display but given that they had endured their worst start to a league season after eight games since 2012-13, the result was all that mattered.

Klopp’s seventh-placed side go to struggling Forest looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

Darwin Nunez is rounding into form at just the right time for Liverpool as the forward clinched three vital points for the Reds with his goal against the Hammers, taking him to five goals – including three in his last four games.

With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz sidelined by injuries, Klopp needed Nunez to start showing why he paid £64 million (S$101 million) to sign him in the summer. Arthur Melo, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are also out for Saturday’s clash.

Bottom-side Forest are the Premier League’s joint second-worst scorers with Villa with just seven goals so far – only Wolverhampton Wanderers have fewer with five. But they can be encouraged by how six goals have come at home.

“We’re in our stadium, with the support we get, we’re not going to go into the game fearing it,” said manager Steve Cooper.

“But we respect one of the real powerhouses of the league, they are one of the biggest threats... We have to be almost perfect in all parts of our game.” - AFP, REUTERS