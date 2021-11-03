Klopp boosted by Fabinho and Thiago’s return for Atleti clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp received welcome news ahead of their Champions League Group B game against Atletico Madrid at home.

Midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have rejoined training and are in contention to play tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

But Naby Keita, who was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, is out for a while with a hamstring injury, along with James Milner.

Klopp had also lost midfielder Harvey Elliott to a dislocated ankle earlier this season, after the teenager had impressed.

While injuries are normal at this stage of the season, the Reds' defensive frailties were not as expected.

Liverpool's backline looked far from impregnable in their draw with Brighton, which came after the Reds tore Manchester United apart with a 5-0 win at Old Trafford.

But Klopp said yesterday: "Five-nil versus United doesn't mean we're perfect and 2-2 versus Brighton doesn't mean we have massive problems.

"The best way to defend versus Brighton is to keep the ball and that was my problem.

"Brighton deserved the point - but we have to defend better in general. We work on that and we better do it tomorrow night as Atletico are a pretty good football team."

Atletico will be without forward Antoine Griezmann, who is suspended after being sent off when Liverpool won 3-2 in Madrid last month.

Defender Stefan Savic is also suspended, while midfielders Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente are injured.

However, Atleti coach Diego Simeone was confident his team would be able to compete.

He also dismissed any controversy surrounding his relationship with Klopp as he did not shake the German's hand after the last game.

"Managers deal with their emotions in different ways. In England, maybe they see the handshake as a gesture of sportsmanship by gentlemen, but I don't see it like that," he said.