Klopp fumes at officiating after loss to Hammers

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fired a broadside at referee Craig Pawson and video assistant referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell, after several challenges in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 3-2 English Premier League loss at West Ham United went unpunished.

West Ham outmuscled Liverpool for a memorable victory to leapfrog Klopp's side into third in the standings and the German was livid after officials ruled in the London side's favour on two major incidents.

Klopp first said Angelo Ogbonna had fouled Alisson while going up for an aerial duel that led to the goalkeeper's own goal from a fourth-minute corner.

CLEAR FOUL

"It's a clear foul on Alisson, how can it not be? The arm from Ogbonna is there. I really don't know who was VAR today," Klopp told reporters after West Ham ended Liverpool's unbeaten run at 25 games.

"The ref made it easy for himself and thought, 'come on, let's see what the VAR is saying'. The VAR had a look and said not clear and obvious, I don't know why."

Klopp was also angry with West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell's studs-up challenge that caught Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on the knee, saying it was a "clear red card".

"Yes, he (Cresswell) touched the ball, but if it's a reckless challenge, it doesn't matter if you touch the ball," Klopp added.

"There are too many things where it is 'let's see what VAR is saying' and we have a problem with clear and obvious mistakes, because whoever we have for VAR hides behind referees."

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher agreed with Klopp that Cresswell deserved to see red, but disagreed with him on Alisson. He told Sky Sports: "Cresswell was out of control and endangering the opponent. It's a red card...

"It's a fair challenge by Ogbonna. Your arms are going to come up a little bit. The delivery is fantastic. Alisson just misses it. Ogbonna is well within his rights to make a challenge for the ball."

The Hammers never trailed in the game, with their other goals coming via Pablo Fornals in the 67th minute and Kurt Zouma seven minutes later. The Reds' scorers were Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi.