Klopp to Reds: Don’t be complacent against Porto

Juergen Klopp. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 24, 2021 06:00 am

Liverpool expect Porto to be highly motivated for their Champions League meeting and will not take their opponents lightly despite having qualified for the last 16, manager Juergen Klopp said yesterday.

Liverpool, seven points ahead of second-placed Porto in Group B, were comfortable 5-1 winners in the away fixture in September, with Klopp saying the Portuguese side would be keen to avenge that thrashing.

"The last game was really unlucky for them. They were without their centre-back pairing, had an injury early on and we scored at the wrong times for them and right times for us," said Klopp.

 

"We know our opponent will be motivated on the highest level for two main reasons. One, we won there in a way that they didn't like... and on the other hand, if they win, they have the final game of the group against Atletico Madrid."

Atletico trail Porto by a point and face AC Milan, who sit bottom with one point, in tomorrow's other Group B clash.

Klopp said midfielder Jordan Henderson and left-back Andy Robertson were both available following their recent return from injury, but added he would decide on their participation closer to the game.

"We always respect the competition but we have to think about ourselves, our schedule and the situation of our players first," said the German.

"Hendo we'll see, yesterday maybe he wasn't 100 per cent, he could play and do pretty much everything... Robbo's similar, both are OK and ready to start, but with the schedule coming up, we have to make decisions."

Porto's visit to Anfield is the first of four matches in 11 days for Liverpool, with English Premier League games against Southampton, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers to follow. - REUTERS

