Klopp urges Reds not to think of revenge

Virgil van Dijk scored his first goal since returning to full fitness on Saturday. He has also marshalled a Liverpool defence that has kept eight clean sheets in the EPL.

Juergen Klopp said Liverpool cannot lose their heads looking for revenge when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury when the sides last met at Goodison Park 13 months ago after a wild lunge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Thiago Alcantara was also sidelined for months by Richarlison's late challenge in a bad-tempered contest despite the absence of fans.

For the first time in nearly three years, a derby will take place in front of a full house at Goodison as Everton aim to halt their slide by damaging Liverpool's title challenge.

EVERTON LIVERPOOL

But Klopp said the Reds have to concentrate on letting their football do the talking.

"We play football. We are still an emotional team but you have to use the emotion in the right way and that's the plan," Klopp said yesterday.

"We know what our supporters want and we try to fulfil their dreams and wishes.

"Derby games are more in focus but, from our point, it is a football game which we have to approach like a normal one."

Van Dijk scored his first goal since returning to full fitness on Saturday in a 4-0 demolition of Southampton as Liverpool closed to within two points of league leaders Chelsea.

Klopp believes it will be impossible for the Dutchman to forget what happened on his last trip to Goodison, but backed his centre-back to cope with the experience.

"Virgil is very experienced and he has now these kind of situations constantly since he was back where he has always dealt with all these kind of things," added Klopp.

"He has to be completely free of all things he could have in his mind because of one issue in the past."

Ex-Reds defender Mark Lawrenson said the van Dijk incident could add extra spice to this year's Merseyside derby.

He told the BBC: "This was the game where Virgil van Dijk got injured last season, so if it is possible to have any more spice than a normal derby, Wednesday night will be it.

"(Rafael) Benitez will be hoping his defensive block will hold out, but I don't see it - especially when Everton have got so little to offer at the other end."

Former Liverpool boss Benitez is under increasing pressure as Everton manager after a run of just two points from a possible 21.

The Toffees have been without key players due to injury. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not played since August, while Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina have also had long spells out.

Doucoure made his return in a 1-0 defeat by Brentford on Sunday, while Richarlison is available after missing that match through suspension.

But the Spaniard is hoping that a first home win against their local rivals since 2010 can revive Everton's season.