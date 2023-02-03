Klopp wants Liverpool to ‘fight through it’ like Rashford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called on his men to step up their game.

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to take a leaf out of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s book, as he seeks a revival to his team’s season.

The Reds are winless in three Premier League games and are languishing in mid-table, currently in ninth and 10 points off the top four (39), although they have played a match fewer than third-placed Newcastle and United in fourth.

Speaking on Friday ahead of their Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Klopp called on his men to step up their game and used Rashford – who has 18 goals this season after scoring just five last campaign – as an example.

“Of course some players didn’t reach the level that they have reached for us consistently,” he said.

“One of the best examples is Marcus Rashford, the season he had last year and this year. I’m not sure he can even explain it. That’s how it goes. The time between these two extremes, you have to fight through it.”

Klopp has had a tough season so far. His 1,000th game as a manager ended in a dull 0-0 draw with Chelsea in January and the Reds were stunned 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.

Next up will be Wolves again. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the FA Cup third round, and Klopp’s men won the replay 1-0.

“These kind of things happen (playing teams a number of times in quick succession),” Klopp added.

“Both teams know each other pretty well and they are doing well. They were very competitive in all the games.

“Wolves’ coach (Julen Lopetegui) is someone who stands for a specific way of playing and that is what we will see again.”

Liverpool may have already played Wolves twice this season but Saturday will be a different competition.

The Reds will be encouraged by the fact that they have won their last six league games at the Molineux, even if they had claimed just two victories in their last nine Premier League away contests.

Klopp’s will be hampered by injuries, however, with Ibrahima Konate the latest to be on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury he picked up against Brighton.

He joins fellow injured Reds Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino, while Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips are doubts.

Wolves, meanwhile, are struggling in 17th place on 17 points and only clear of Bournemouth on goal difference.

Lopetegui’s men have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions but their most recent Premier League home game was a vital 1-0 win over fellow strugglers West Ham.

Wolves have not managed to clinch consecutive league wins at the Molineux since November 2021, though, and they are the side with the worst scoring record at home with only six goals this season.

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore and Sasa Kalajdzic are their long-term absentees. - AFP