Lampard enjoys winning start with Everton in FA Cup

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Everton thrashed fellow Premier League side Brentford 4-1 at home in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (Feb 5),as Frank Lampard got off to a strong start in his first game as manager.

Yerry Mina headed Everton in front at Goodison Park in the 31st minute from a corner after coming on as a substitute for the injured Ben Godfrey. The Colombian defender went straight across to embrace Lampard, named as Rafa Benitez’s successor last week.

Brazil international Richarlison doubled Everton’s advantage three minutes into the second half, quickly nipping in behind the defence and beating Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to the ball before tucking it into the near corner.

Brentford got back into the game thanks to a penalty from forward Ivan Toney, who could have snatched an equaliser a few minutes later but narrowly missed the target.

Everton quickly punished the west Londoners, Mason Holgate heading home following a corner to restore the Merseysiders’two-goal advantage.

Andros Townsend rounded off a fine debut in the Everton dugout for Lampard by hitting a fourth goal for the hosts in added time with a thumping strike from just inside the area.

Lampard, who had been out of work for just over a year after being sacked by Chelsea, said his first match in charge of Everton “was something very special” and challenged the team to keep progressing as they bid to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League on 19 points, four above the relegation zone. They visit fellow strugglers Newcastle United on Tuesday in Lampard’s first league game with the club.

“We all hear about the Goodison effect and we wanted to bring that out today – the way the players played did that,”former England international Lampard said.

“It got me excited. Now we need to calm down and look ahead to some important league games. We have a lot of work to do, but I saw some really promising signs.

“We’re an Everton team, so we must be aggressive, sprint, tackle when the ball is there to be won. That was there today and it must continue.”