Late goals give Xavi 'three golden points'
Barcelona scored twice in the closing stages for a 3-1 triumph at Villarreal yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they won away for the first time this season and handed new coach Xavi Hernandez a second successive La Liga triumph.
Memphis Depay scored a dramatic 88th-minute goal that restored their lead and Philippe Coutinho added a stoppage-time penalty to seal Barca's win.
Frenkie de Jong had opened the scoring for Barca before Samuel Chukwueze equalised 14 minutes from time.
Said Xavi: "They are three golden points. You also have to be lucky. Villarreal did not deserve to lose." - REUTERS
