Late goals give Xavi 'three golden points'

Barcelona scored twice in the closing stages for a 3-1 triumph at Villarreal yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they won away for the first time this season and handed new coach Xavi Hernandez a second successive La Liga triumph.

Memphis Depay scored a dramatic 88th-minute goal that restored their lead and Philippe Coutinho added a stoppage-time penalty to seal Barca's win.

Frenkie de Jong had opened the scoring for Barca before Samuel Chukwueze equalised 14 minutes from time.