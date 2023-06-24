Lionel Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently

A rift with fans emerged after Messi failed to help PSG make it past the Champions League last 16 round.

MEXICO CITY – Lionel Messi said he and his family had trouble adapting after his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, and he added that the boos and jeers directed at him towards the end of his stint was something teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also endured.

The Argentinian great did not renew his contract with PSG in June after two years and he announced on June 7 that he will join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, leaving some fans disappointed.

While Messi recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in his two seasons with the French champions, a rift with the fans emerged after he failed to help the team make it past the Champions League’s round of 16.

“My stay in Paris started with a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected, even though I had people I knew in the dressing room,” the 36-year-old told beIN Sports.

“It was difficult to adapt. The change, arriving late, not having a pre-season, adapting to the new club, the new way of playing, new teammates, the city... It wasn’t easy for me or for my family.

“And then people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris fans started to treat me differently.

“There was a rift with a big part of the Paris fans. It was not my intention, far from it, it happened like that. It had happened before with Mbappe and Neymar and I know that’s their way of doing things.”

But he was grateful for the people who did appreciate him.

“I will remember all the people who respect me, as I have always respected everyone since I arrived,” he added.

Messi, who won two league titles and a French Super Cup with PSG, was also heavily criticised in Paris after he was suspended by the club following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

After much speculation where he was linked with a return to Barcelona, the world champion is expected to make his debut for Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Meanwhile, Miami announced on Friday they are signing former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets to re-unite with Messi.

The club posted a tweet heralding the arrival of the player.

“Si, Busi” read the twitter post, referring to Busquets’ nickname. The tweet included quotes praising the 34-year-old from several people in the game, including former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque.

Busquets said in May that he would leave Barcelona in the summer at the end of his contract.

He made 143 appearances for Spain before announcing his retirement from the team in December.

The midfielder has been a central part of Barcelona’s successes in the past 15 years, including nine Spanish league titles and three Champions League triumphs.

He played as pivot behind Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez in an iconic midfield trio, and the three of them also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010.

Miami owner Jorge Mas said last week that the club expected to make between three to five new signings to join Messi.

“We will be making additional signings during the summer window, more than what people anticipate,” he told the Miami Herald.

Busquets is likely to occupy one of the three “designated player” spots, an MLS designation for high-earning players, whose wages do not count against the salary cap.

Messi is expected to take up one spot as well.

Miami have also been linked with another Spain and Barcelona favourite, left-back Jordi Alba. -

REUTERS, AFP