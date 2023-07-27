Lions face Guam in World Cup qualifying; women play North Korea, Cambodia at Asiad

Singapore’s Shawal Anuar (No. 20) celebrating with his teammates after scoring the first goal against Solomon Islands in the international football friendly match at the National Stadium on June 18, 2023.

The Lions will kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign in October, with a “minimum target” to progress from a two-legged, first-round tie against Guam.

The draw for preliminary qualification rounds 1 and 2 of the Asian qualifiers at the Asian Football Confederation House was made in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday. Singapore will play at home on Oct 12 before travelling to the Micronesia territory five days later.

Based on world rankings, No. 158 Singapore will appear to have the edge against their 203rd-ranked opponents, although both teams played out a 2-2 draw at the Jalan Besar Stadium in 2015.

However, that was at the height of Guam football, when they defeated India and Turkmenistan to achieve their best ranking of 146th, before their slide to their current placing – they are the sixth-worst ranked outfit in world football out of 208 teams.

Lion City Sailors forward Shawal Anuar is looking forward to the clash. The 32-year-old is in a rich vein of form having scored in his last two international appearances in draws against Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, as well as in Thursday’s 5-1 friendly defeat by Tottenham Hotspur,

He said: “We want to go as far as we can, and personally, the minimum target is to get past the first round.

“It is important for us to make it into the group stage, because this gives us more international matches against stronger opponents to test ourselves, learn and improve.”

Should Takayuki Nishigaya’s men advance to the second round, Shawal can look forward to another two matches against Spurs sensation Son Heung-min, as Singapore will be in Group C with South Korea, China and Thailand. They will play six home and away matches from Nov 16 to June 11, 2024.

The top two teams will secure a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup, and move on to the third round of World Cup qualifiers.

The Lions will play friendlies at home against Tajikistan (Sept 8) and Chinese Taipei (Sept 12) ahead of their qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, the draws for the Asian Games football competitions were also conducted in Hangzhou, China on Thursday, as 17 teams were divided into five groups. This year’s Asiad begins on Sept 23, although the football matches are expected to start earlier.

The 131st-ranked Lionesses were drawn in Group C alongside unranked North Korea and world No. 118 Cambodia, whom they had lost 1-0 to at the South-east Asian Games in May.

The top teams from each group and the three best second-placed teams will make the quarter-finals.

Singapore, however, will not be represented in the under-23 men’s tournament, despite the Singapore National Olympic Council’s initial nod for the Young Lions.

In July, the Football Association of Singapore completed its review of the team’s abysmal performances at the SEA Games and decided to withdraw their participation after determining the national under-22s/23s will focus only on two priority tournaments – the SEA Games and the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in September.

In the latter competition, the Young Lions will play Yemen (Sept 6), Guam (Sept 9) and hosts Vietnam (Sept 12), with the 11 group winners and four best runners-up qualifying for the tournament in Qatar from April 15 to May 3, 2024.