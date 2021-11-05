Football

Liverpool, Ajax seal last-16 spot

Nov 05, 2021 06:00 am

Liverpool cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League by defeating a 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time) and qualify with two games to spare.

Goals inside the first 21 minutes from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane - both assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold - gave the Spanish champions a mountain to climb, even before Felipe was sent off before half-time for a cynical hack on Mane.

Maximum points from four games is enough to help the Reds win Group B. The only setback was Roberto Firmino's injury.

In Group C, Ajax Amsterdam also booked their last-16 spot following a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund. It was the first time the Dutch side have won their first four games in the Champions League group phase.

In Group A, Manchester City took over top spot from Paris Saint-Germain with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge. PSG, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, were held to a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig.

In Madrid, Karim Benzema struck twice to help Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 and go top of Group D. - AFP, REUTERS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) has Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for his series of rescue acts.
Football

Odds against Ole, but there's a silver lining

Related Stories

Xavi hopes to secure Barca return soon

Southgate omits Greenwood, Sancho; recalls Rashford, Bellingham

Champions League: Liverpool into last 16 with 2-0 win over Atletico

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football