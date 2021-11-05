Liverpool, Ajax seal last-16 spot

Liverpool cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League by defeating a 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time) and qualify with two games to spare.

Goals inside the first 21 minutes from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane - both assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold - gave the Spanish champions a mountain to climb, even before Felipe was sent off before half-time for a cynical hack on Mane.

Maximum points from four games is enough to help the Reds win Group B. The only setback was Roberto Firmino's injury.

In Group C, Ajax Amsterdam also booked their last-16 spot following a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund. It was the first time the Dutch side have won their first four games in the Champions League group phase.

In Group A, Manchester City took over top spot from Paris Saint-Germain with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge. PSG, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, were held to a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig.