Man United charged over player behaviour in Brighton game

United players (right) argue with referee Peter Bankes during the match against Brighton.PHOTO: AFP
Feb 17, 2022 10:07 am

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

United's players were in uproar after referee Peter Bankes initially handed Brighton defender Lewis Dunk only a yellow card after he grabbed Anthony Elanga's shoulder and dragged him back in the 53rd minute.

United's players surrounded Bankes, with goalscorer Bruno Fernandes earning a yellow card for his protests.

Bankes was advised to review the decision by the VAR and changed Dunk's yellow to a straight red card after watching a replay on the pitchside monitor.

The FA said United have until Monday to respond to the charge.

