Man United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits

Ronaldo (left) was scathing about the club’s US owners in a recent TV interview, in which he also criticised United manager Erik ten Hag (right)..

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Manchester United’s owners said on Tuesday they were ready to sell the club after was earlier confirmed star player Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving the Premier League giants.

Weeks of turbulence at Old Trafford appeared to have come to an end when the club announced Ronaldo was leaving with “immediate effect”.

That dramatic announcement was eclipsed just hours later by the news that the US-based Glazer family, who have owned United for 17 years, could be on their way out as well.

“The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” United said in a statement.

The Glazers’ reign has been marked by declining on-field performance and repeated fan protests.

United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 in Alex Ferguson’s final season as manager.