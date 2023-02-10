 Man United, Palace charged by FA for 'mass confrontation', Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Man United, Palace charged by FA for 'mass confrontation'

A players' scuffle leding to a red card for Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (third from right) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Feb 4. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 10, 2023 01:43 pm

LONDON - Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged following a “mass confrontation” between their players during last weekend’s Premier League game, the Football Association (FA) said.

The incident took place in the 67th minute of the Feb 4 game, which United won 2-1 at home, as Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

“It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour,” it added.

The clubs have until Feb 13 to respond to the charges. - REUTERS

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (above, after the match) has been sidelined for much of the season by fitness issues.
Football

‘Magnificent’ Sancho salvages Man United draw with Leeds

eplManchester UnitedFOOTBALL MATCHES