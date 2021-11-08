Man United's 2-0 defeat by Man City frustrates Keane and Neville

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly (right) scores an own goal during the Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Former Manchester United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville slammed the Red Devils after a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were 2-0 up by half-time in the Manchester Derby thanks to an own goal by Eric Bailly and a Bernardo Silva strike as they utterly dominated proceedings.

The Red Devils had just one shot on target and four touches in the opposition box - their lowest since Opta started recording the statistic in 2008/09 - as City had 67.4 per cent of possession and attempted 832 passes, more than double United's tally.

Said Guardiola: "The best way to silence Old Trafford is to have the ball, and make pass, pass, pass.

"They have some amazing players, Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Marcus) Rashford, and the only way to stop them is more passes, more passes."

United have lost four of their last six English Premier League games, with only second-from-bottom Newcastle United conceding more at home (13) than the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Neville told Sky Sports: "Ole is under massive, massive pressure but the first thing that has to happen is that he needs a team with courage...

"I don't think there is any chance there will be a decision (on the manager) during this season unless it gets so bad and it is getting to the point where it is so bad...

"Nobody would have expected United would sink so low at this point in the season."

His former teammate Keane slammed Solskjaer's charges, saying on Sky Sports: "I've been a manager and if you are going to a match and you are looking over your shoulder on the bus and you see Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Fred, and your job depends on these guys, then you are in trouble.

"They are international players. Shaw, Maguire, Bailly, the midfield and Fred. Fred is playing for Manchester United. Anyone who tells me Fred is good enough for United is living in cuckoo land, and that is an important part of the football pitch."

The United manager agreed that the defeat was a "big step backwards" but insisted that he could still turn things around.

Said Solskjaer: "It is very disappointing, and it feels like after last week, we have made a step or two forward results-wise and then a big step backwards.

"It is a way of losing that we don't like. When you lose a game against a good team, you want to see a better Man United team than that."

The Norwegian, however, insisted he is still the man for the job at Old Trafford, saying: "Can I turn United's season around? Definitely...

"For me, it's about back to what we started to look like, we started to look a proper team, we started to look like a team I like to see.

"We've had three or four weeks now of a disappointing spell."

Meanwhile, league leaders Chelsea were held to a surprise 1-1 home draw by Burnley after Kai Havertz's first-half opener was cancelled out by Matej Vydra 11 minutes from time.

Said Blues boss Thomas Tuchel: "It's our fault. We should have scored more. We created so many chances.

"Of course, I'm disappointed. If we played this game 100 times, we'd win 99 times."