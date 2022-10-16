 Man United's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Man United's Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Greenwood was first held in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman, after images and videos were posted online.PHOTO: AFP
Oct 16, 2022 07:18 am

LONDON - Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday facing three counts relating to a woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman whose images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since then, but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

Deputy chief crown prosecutor Janet Potter of CPS North West said Greenwood was being charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police."

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game. - AFP

