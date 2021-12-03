Man United’s Rangnick gets work permit

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick will start work at Old Trafford tomorrow morning (Singapore time), having been granted a work permit, the English Premier League club said.

The German had been waiting for the approval process to be completed since being appointed on Monday. Rangnick, 63, has replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last month.

Though Rangnick will be at Old Trafford this morning for the English Premier League game against Arsenal, caretaker manager Michael Carrick will continue to take charge of the team.