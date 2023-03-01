 Man Utd and Palace fined 55,000 pounds each for mass confrontation, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Man Utd and Palace fined 55,000 pounds each for mass confrontation

Manchester United accepted that they had failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion but Palace had denied the charge.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 01, 2023 05:43 pm

LONDON - Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined £55,000 pounds (S$89,200) for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the second half of the Feb 4 game – which United won 2-1 at home – where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

United accepted the that they had failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour but Palace had denied the charge.

“An independent Regulatory Commission subseq uently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both of the clubs’ fines,” the FA said. - REUTERS

