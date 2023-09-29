 Manchester United's Antony to resume training, available for selection - club, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Manchester United's Antony to resume training, available for selection - club
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 26, 2023 Manchester United's Antony during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Sep 29, 2023 08:16 pm

Manchester United winger Antony will resume training and will be available for selection while police inquiries into assault allegations continue, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

Antony was withdrawn from Brazil's squad for two World Cup qualifying matches in September amid police investigations into allegations made by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. Antony has denied any wrongdoing.

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so," Manchester United said in a statement.

"As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case." - REUTERS

