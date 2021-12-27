Martial tells Manchester United he wants to leave

Anthony Martial has started just two Premier League games this season, scoring once.

French striker Anthony Martial has told Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick he wants to leave.

Rangnick said he spoke with the 26-year-old, who told him "it's the right time for a change".

Martial has started just two Premier League games this season, scoring once.

Rangnick said: "He explained to me that he's been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else."

Despite his desire to leave Old Trafford, Rangnick confirmed the club had not yet received an offer for the forward.

Martial signed for United in 2015 from Monaco for £36m, making him the world's most expensive teenage footballer at the time.

He has scored 79 goals in 268 appearances for the Red Devils but has become a fringe player following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

He has not featured in any of Rangnick's three games in charge so far and has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

"I think in a way it is understandable, (but) it's also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be,” said Rangnick.

"So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club.”

United take on Newcastle United on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).