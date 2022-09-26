Mbappe can't do it all himself, says France coach Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe needs more support from his teammates after they lost 2-0 to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday.

Mbappe, who scored in a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday, forced Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel into a couple of saves, but was unable to get on the scoresheet as Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen gave the hosts victory.

"Kylian did a lot of good things," Deschamps said."He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.

"He can't do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, it does not worry me. I'm not going to worry about Kylian. He also needs the others."

France, who will face Denmark again at the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup, finished third in their Nations League group with five points from six games. - REUTERS