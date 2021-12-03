McManaman, Cole say Benitez’s Everton future is murky

Rafael Benitez and his Everton team were greeted with a barrage of boos after their 4-1 home defeat by Liverpool.

Former Liverpool players Steve McManaman and Joe Cole suggested that Rafael Benitez's position as Everton manager is looking increasingly precarious but club owner Farhad Moshiri has backed the Spaniard.

The 14th-placed Toffees were easily dispatched 4-1 at home by Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time) to extend their winless run to eight matches.

Some fans started leaving Goodison Park after the Reds went 2-0 up via Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah after just 19 minutes. Liverpool scored two more in the second period through Salah and Diogo Jota, with Demarai Gray finding the net for Everton.

The travelling Liverpool fans sang their former manager Benitez's name in ironic celebration, but he was met with a barrage of boos as he headed down the tunnel at full time.

Ex-England midfielder Cole said on Amazon Prime: "I feel Rafael Benitez at Everton doesn't sit right...

"For fans to be leaving after 20 minutes shows, for me, whoever made that decision to bring him in, it is a bad one.

"Rafa is such a legend at Liverpool. I feel for the fans because the money that has been spent... over the last 10 years, they should be in a better position...

"Players and managers over the years have to take responsibility, but equally the recruitment has not been good enough."

Ex-Everton and Wales defender Ashley Williams said on the BBC that Benitez is "in trouble" with Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Chelsea looming on the horizon.

The win was only Liverpool's second in their last nine visits to Goodison and prompted manager Juergen Klopp to call the result "by far the best performance we've done at Goodison".

Benitez, who has spent only £1.7 million (S$3.1m) since arriving in June - the lowest outlay in the English Premier League this season, pointed to his former club's financial prowess.

He said: "You see how much money Liverpool have been spending and how successful they have been in the last few years.

"We didn't do things right and made too many mistakes. Against any other team it maybe wouldn't have been so bad."

However, ex-England winger McManaman pointed out that when Everton have splashed the cash in recent seasons, they haven't found value for money.

He said on Amazon Prime: "Somebody, I don't know who it is, has spent a lot of money at Goodison. The new owners have come in and spent a lot of money...

"When you looked to the bench today and what they could bring on, there was nothing there. So who's wasted this money on these players?

"They're crawling towards the bottom and their run of games until Christmas is hard. If they go into the relegation zone, Rafa will be out."

Moshiri, however, backed Benitez, telling talkSPORT: "Rafa is a good manager and under-performance is largely due to the injuries...

"Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad. Managers need time. "