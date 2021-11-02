Messi eyes Barcelona return after retiring

Lionel Messi said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris Saint-Germain is over and would like to help the La Liga club in the role of technical director.

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer in the off-season, ending a 21-year stay at cash-strapped Barca. Despite offering to halve his wages, Barca were unable to extend his contract due to La Liga's strict salary cap rules.

The 34-year-old Argentinian told Spanish outlet Sport: "I don't know when my contract with PSG ends but we'll go back to Barcelona to live.

"I always said that I would love to be able to help the club... I would love to be a technical director at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not."

Barca president Joan Laporta said last month that he had hoped Messi would have played for free, although he added that they cannot ask a player of his stature to do that.

In response, Messi said: "Never at any point did they ask me to play for free. They asked me to reduce my salary by 50 per cent and I did that. No problem."