Football

Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal

Nov 22, 2021 06:00 am

Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal as Paris Saint-Germain opened a 12-point lead at the top despite playing almost half an hour with 10 men in a 3-1 home win against Nantes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Messi scored with a curled left-footer from outside the box three minutes from time, adding to Dennis Appiah's own goal after Randal Kolo Muani cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's first-half opener.

Rennes moved into second spot on 25 points after goals by Martin Terrier and Lovro Majer gave them a 2-0 home win over 10-man Montpellier. - REUTERS

