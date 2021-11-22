Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal

Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal as Paris Saint-Germain opened a 12-point lead at the top despite playing almost half an hour with 10 men in a 3-1 home win against Nantes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Messi scored with a curled left-footer from outside the box three minutes from time, adding to Dennis Appiah's own goal after Randal Kolo Muani cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's first-half opener.