Messi struggles in dour Nice draw

Lionel Messi had a night to forget as Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless stalemate at the Parc des Princes by Nice in a dull Ligue 1 encounter yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Argentinian forward Messi, who skipped training on Tuesday with a bout of gastroenteritis a day after claiming a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or, was on a par with an uninspired PSG, who stayed top with 41 points from 16 games.