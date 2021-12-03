Messi struggles in dour Nice draw
Lionel Messi had a night to forget as Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless stalemate at the Parc des Princes by Nice in a dull Ligue 1 encounter yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Argentinian forward Messi, who skipped training on Tuesday with a bout of gastroenteritis a day after claiming a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or, was on a par with an uninspired PSG, who stayed top with 41 points from 16 games.
"We dominated the game; we were better, we were unlucky because we created chances without being able to score," said coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose side had 71 per cent possession and 22 shots. - REUTERS
