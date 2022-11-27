 Morocco subs strike late to earn stunning win over Belgium, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Morocco subs strike late to earn stunning win over Belgium

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal scores their second goal against Belgium in their Group F game at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov 27. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 27, 2022 11:38 pm

DOHA – Abdelhamid Sabiri scored from an audaciously tight angle and fellow substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time, as Morocco pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Belgium in the World Cup Group F on Sunday.

Sabiri’s free kick from near the corner flag caught out Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post as it curled in for the 73rd-minute winner, securing only Morocco’s third victory at the Finals.

Aboukhlal’s goal came on the counter-attack, set up by Hakim Ziyech as Belgium were caught pressing forward for the equaliser.

The North Africans also had the ball in the net with the last kick of the first half as Ziyech’s free kick eluded everyone in the penalty area and caught Courtois unsighted, but a VAR check found skipper Romain Saiss had been just offside.

Morocco moved on to four points from two games with Belgium, second in the world rankings, on three. Canada, with no points, and Croatia, on one, were meeting later in Sunday’s other Group F match. REUTERS

