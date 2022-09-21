Neuer, Goretzka to miss Germans' Nations League games after testing positive
BERLIN - Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss their Nations League matches against Hungary and England in the coming days after testing positive for Covid-19, the team said on Wednesday.
Both players, who are with Bayern Munich, would be leaving the team hotel later in the day, a team spokesman told a news conference.
Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann had been called up to replace Neuer while there would be more call-ups later on Wednesday, the German Football Association (DFB) said.
The Germans play Hungary on Friday before travelling to England on Sept 26 as they fine-tune the team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting in November.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now