Newcastle fan devastated after dog ate Carabao Cup final tickets

A Newcastle fan returned home to find his prized tickets for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - Newcastle's first major final in 24 years - were chewed up by his dog.

It was a ‘ruff’ day for Newcastle fan Alan Carling. The 33-year-old, from Newcastle in England, was already feeling gutted after watching his Magpies lose 2-0 to Liverpool in an English Premier League game at home on Saturday.

When he returned home from the game, Mr Carling found that his golden retriever, Rudy, had torn apart his Carabao Cup final tickets - which had arrived in the mail while he was out - worth £72 (S$115) each.

Newcastle will play Manchester United in the final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Carling said: “This is my dog Rudy. Rudy is a little... pup and thinks letters through the post are an invasion of his home.

“Rudy thought he would give me a laugh by eating the Wembley tickets that were posted whilst I was out.”

He then said, tongue firmly in cheek, that he would sell Rudy for £5.

Mr Carling’s chewed up tickets. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Mr Carling’s dog, ‘Rudy’, has been put up for sale for $8. PHOTO: FACEBOOK



Some football fans who commented on Mr Carling’s post joked that Rudy might secretly be a fan of Sunderland - Newcastle’s fierce local rivals.

However, one fan said: “Nightmare but not dog’s fault. Hope you get replacements.”

Newcastle progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate last month. It is the club’s first major final since the 1999 FA Cup, where they lost to Manchester United.