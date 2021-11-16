Norwich City name Dean Smith as new manager
English Premier League bottom club Norwich City have appointed ex-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new manager on a 21/2-year deal after sacking Daniel Farke last week.
Smith, who was also fired by Villa last week following a run of five straight league defeats, said: "It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I'm really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League."
The 50-year-old's debut will be at home against Southampton on Saturday, while his replacement Steven Gerrard leads Villa against Brighton & Hove Albion. - REUTERS
