Norwich City name Dean Smith as new manager

Nov 16, 2021 06:00 am

English Premier League bottom club Norwich City have appointed ex-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new manager on a 21/2-year deal after sacking Daniel Farke last week.

Smith, who was also fired by Villa last week following a run of five straight league defeats, said: "It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I'm really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League."

The 50-year-old's debut will be at home against Southampton on Saturday, while his replacement Steven Gerrard leads Villa against Brighton & Hove Albion. - REUTERS

Ron in sticky situation for club and country

