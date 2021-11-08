Norwich’s Daniel Farke and Villa’s Dean Smith sacked

Struggling Norwich City and Aston Villa have sacked their managers.

Norwich announced the dismissal of Daniel Farke a few hours after the Canaries secured their first win of the season at Brentford on Saturday.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber said in a statement that they feel it is "the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status".

Despite Saturday's 2-1 win, courtesy of goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki, the Canaries remain bottom of the English top flight with five points from 11 games.

British media have named former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, Swansea City's Russell Martin, ex-Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo as candidates to succeed Farke.

Villa, meanwhile, sacked Dean Smith after they succumbed to their fifth straight defeat, losing 1-0 to Southampton on Saturday.