Nuno sacked, Conte primed to take over at Spurs

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after just 17 games at Tottenham Hotspur with Antonio Conte (above) his likely replacement.

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the English Premier League club announced yesterday, after last Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Manchester United left Spurs eighth in the table.

They had topped the EPL in August after winning their opening three games, but lost for the fifth time in the league to sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno's coaching staff have also been relieved of their duties. The club have not yet announced a replacement but widespread media reports suggest ex-Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is close to taking over.

The Italian has been offered an 18-month contract and was said to be in London for talks, according to Sky Italia. He is reportedly keen on the job.

"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Spurs' managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

Nuno, 47, was appointed as Jose Mourinho's permanent replacement on a two-year deal in June after impressing during his four campaigns at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He is the third EPL manager to lose his job this season after Watford sacked Xisco Munoz and Newcastle United parted ways with Steve Bruce following the recent takeover.

Despite a bright start, Spurs' season unravelled after defeats in four London Derbies by Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham United.

The loss to United without a single shot on target had Spurs fans booing Nuno and chanting: "You don't know what you're doing."

Spurs, Champions League finalists in 2019, have also struggled in the Europa Conference League - Uefa's new third-tier competition.

They sit third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse Arnhem, with only one win from three games ahead of their next fixture against Vitesse on Friday morning (Singapore time).

Nuno had been unable to implement an attacking philosophy at Spurs, the very reason club chairman Daniel Levy had sacked Mourinho in a bid to find someone who could help them play "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football.

Spurs have scored only nine goals in 10 league games and have the worst goal difference (-7) after bottom clubs Norwich City and Newcastle.

Nuno also struggled to get the best out of England striker Harry Kane, who had failed to negotiate a move away during the close season.

Kane, last season's winner of the Golden Boot with 23 goals, has scored only once in nine league appearances this season.

But former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Nuno was in a tough position.

"He inherited the Harry Kane situation, which is really difficult for any manager - your star player wants to leave and does not want to be at the club and you have to somehow deal with that," said the Sky Sports pundit.

What Redknapp found puzzling was that Conte would be keen on the job now, having reportedly rejected it before Nuno was appointed.