Ole’s job safe for now, after backing by Ferguson, Woodward

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given a chance to turn things around at the club and sort out the aftermath of last Sunday's 5-0 hammering at home by Liverpool.

Despite speculation that he was set to be replaced after nearly three years in the position, Solskjaer remains in his post and multiple sources have told Reuters that he will be in charge for Sunday morning's (Singapore time) game against Tottenham Hotspur.

United's players and staff were due back at their Carrington training ground yesterday as he begins the task of dealing with the shocking performance against Liverpool and getting ready for Tottenham.

After the trip to Spurs, United travel to Italy to face Atalanta in the Champions League next week. Those two games are followed by a home clash with Manchester City.

Sources close to the club said that United did not want to make a knee-jerk decision and are now focused on fixing the problems with the team's performances and results.

The Athletic said that managing director Richard Arnold and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward have had a video meeting with co-owner Joel Glazer. According to the Guardian, both officials are in favour of Solskjaer staying, along with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who has reportedly personally intervened.

However, the final decision rests with Glazer.

PLAYER DISCONTENT

That loyalty comes despite the intense pressure placed on Solskjaer, 48. There have been widespread reports that former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is "interested" in the job and there have been claims of dressing room discontent.

ESPN reported that the Norwegian had "lost the faith of a sizeable number of his squad" even before the defeat by Liverpool. They complained of apparent "favouritism" towards some underperforming players, insufficient tactical direction and Solskjaer's failure "to impose his authority on United's misfiring forwards".

The Telegraph named Eric Bailly as one player who openly questioned his manager on "why he picked a centre-half who was not fit" for the 4-2 defeat by Leicester City.

Captain Harry Maguire returned to the starting XI for that game and was poor. He was similarly underwhelming in subsequent games, particularly against Liverpool.

A senior player is also believed to have asked why Donny van de Beek, who has made just four league starts since joining in August last year, has been regularly overlooked.

The Times reported that there have also been questions asked about the role of assistant coach Kieran McKenna, with some players "left uninspired by his training sessions".

Ex-United captain Gary Neville responded to the reports, tweeting: "Here we go! The players PR and Social Media Teams working hard!

"If you would have said 22 years ago that United fans would be turning on me for supporting the guy who won "Us" the Champions League I would have said no way! But it's 2021 folks!"