Peter Lim pledges $20m for community projects; $680k goes to new grant supporting kids through sport

The Peter Lim Sports Ignite Grant kicked off with a $680,000 commitment from Singapore billionaire Peter Lim (fifth from left).

Former Manchester United footballers Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt added some star power to the launch of the Peter Lim Sports Ignite Grant at Cafe Football on Friday.

The grant aims to provide a platform for children and youth from less privileged backgrounds to gain exposure, pursue their interests and support their skills development, with a focus on sport.

It was kicked off with a $680,000 commitment from Singapore billionaire Lim. The six-figure sum is part of a new $20 million pledge the 68-year-old has made towards community projects for children.

Since 2010, he has committed $20 million towards the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship, up till 2030.

The launch event on Friday was also attended by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Chan Lay Hoon, president of Spanish football club Valencia CF which is owned by Lim.

The grant also aims to empower girls to pursue their interests in sports and "STEAM" - science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics - where there is typically lower female representation.

Support will be administered through The Hut, a children and youth centre in the Marine Parade constituency with an emphasis to elevate those who are from lower-resourced backgrounds.

Dr Tan, an MP for Marine Parade GRC, said: "On behalf of The Hut, I would like to thank Mr Lim for his generous contribution. With this grant, we can provide our children... with more opportunities and resources for them to explore and discover their hidden strengths, hone new skills and grow their character."

SOF chairman Ng Ser Miang added: "Singapore sport has benefited tremendously through Peter's philanthropic efforts and generosity.

"His contributions have enabled thousands of young Singaporeans to have greater access to sports, and created opportunities for many athletes to fulfil their sporting and academic pursuits."