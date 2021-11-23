Players share blame for Ole’s exit: Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said the players must share a "big responsibility"for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking following a dreadful run of results.

He parted company with the club last Sunday after nearly three years as permanent manager - a shambolic 4-1 English Premier League loss at Watford proving the final straw. The defeat left United eighth in the table.

GROUP F VILLARREAL MANCHESTER UNITED

Solskjaer's former assistant Michel Carrick has been put in temporary charge while an interim manager is chosen.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) crucial Champions League clash away to Spanish club Villarreal, Maguire said Solskjaer's dismissal had been an emotional day for the squad.

"It has been a very hard time as players. The amount of respect we had for the boss. We've been on a journey together," Maguire, who was sent off at Watford, told reporters. "The players need to take a big responsibility.

"Ultimately, the manager has paid the price, we're all so disappointed by that. We know we haven't been good enough.

"We've spoken about that. The lads want to succeed."

After a bright start to the season, following the arrival of signings such as Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, United have slumped alarmingly and have lost four of their last five league games, shipping 15 goals in the process.

Carrick said: "It's easy to look elsewhere, as a player I was exactly the same.