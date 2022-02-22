 PM Johnson says 'inconceivable' that Russia hosts Champions League final, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

PM Johnson says 'inconceivable' that Russia hosts Champions League final

Britain said that it would discuss the location of the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May. PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 22, 2022 10:18 pm

LONDON (REUTERS) - Russia should not be allowed to host football events such as the Champions League final after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Feb 22).

Britain said that it would discuss the location of the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May, with the relevant governing bodies.

Asked whether he would push for the Champions League final to be moved, Johnson told lawmakers: "I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after... the invasion of a sovereign country."

Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for sport, said that Britain would raise the issue with football authorities.

"I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League Final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies," Dorries said in a tweet.

"We won't allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine."

