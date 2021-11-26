Pochettino happy with process at PSG despite defeat by City

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), but both clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, along with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon.

Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Bernardo Silva's knockdown on 76 minutes at the Etihad to send City to the top of Group A, after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's goal.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, in the city where he was being linked with the vacant Manchester United job, insisted his expensively assembled side were showing improvement.

He added: "I am happy with the process. Things are better than one month ago and much better than two months ago."

In Transnistria, Real Madrid eased past Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 to top Group D and reach the knockout stage, thanks to goals from David Alaba, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema.

Inter Milan, who are two points behind Real, also qualified for the last 16 after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 with an Edin Dzeko double.

Sporting Lisbon reached the knockout phase for the first time since the 2008/09 season as they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the Portuguese capital.