 Poland will not play World Cup 2022 qualifier against Russia after Ukraine invasion, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Poland will not play World Cup 2022 qualifier against Russia after Ukraine invasion

Poland will not play World Cup 2022 qualifier against Russia after Ukraine invasion
A file photo from an international friendly Between Russia and Sweden played in Moscow in 2020. Sweden is one of the teams that Russia could possibly host later in the World Cup playoffs.
Feb 26, 2022 07:08 pm

LONDON (REUTERS) - Poland will not play their 2022 World Cup qualifying football match against Russia next month because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the president of Poland's Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, said on Saturday (Feb 26).

Kulesza said the association was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding playoff matches set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic," Kulesza said on Twitter. "This is the only right decision. We are in talks with Swedish and Czech association to present a common position to Fifa."

Russia is due to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final.

More On This Topic
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix, calendar shortened to 22 races
Skiing: World Cup events in Russia cancelled over Ukraine crisis
South Korea coach Paulo Bento (front, centre) and his players celebrate after the qualifier in Dubai.
Football

South Korea seal World Cup spot with win over Syria

Related Stories

Iran Asia's first to qualify for WC 2022; South Korea on the brink

Singapore football fans pounce on tickets for Qatar World Cup

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

World Cup 2022RussiaUkrainepoland