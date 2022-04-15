Premier League club Burnley sack manager Dyche

Sean Dyche had been the longest-serving manager of any club in the Premier League, having taken charge in October 2012.

LONDON (AFP) - Relegation-threatened Burnley announced on Friday (April 15) they had sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche with eight games of the Premier League season remaining.

The Clarets are 18th in the English top-flight four points adrift of safety after just four league wins all season.

"Results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status," chairman Alan Pace said in a club statement.

Pace said he wanted to "place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade".

The 50-year-old Dyche, who signed a new contract due to run until 2025 in September, had been the longest-serving manager of any club in the Premier League, having taken charge in October 2012.

He twice led the Clarets to promotion from the Championship and brought European football to Turf Moor in 2018 despite a limited budget, but his side have been in the bottom three virtually all season and last week's 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Norwich was a major setback in their survival bid.

Pace, whose ALK Capital group took over at Turf Moor in December 2020, said club captain Ben Mee would be part of the coaching staff for Sunday's trip to West Ham.

"The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course," he said.

Burnley have 24 points after 30 games, four behind Frank Lampard's Everton, who are in 17th place.