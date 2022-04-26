Premier League giants Liverpool to play Crystal Palace at National Stadium on July 15

The Reds are in rampant form this season, sitting second in the Premier League.

The wait to see their heroes in person is over for local Liverpool fans as organisers of the inaugural Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022 confirmed that the English Premier League giants will be in Singapore in mid-July.

Teg Sport and Left Field Live on Tuesday (April 26) revealed that the Reds will play fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace at the National Stadium on July 15 and will hold an open training session at the same venue the day before.

Tickets for the match start from $149 while those for the open training session are $29. They go on sale on May 17 at Ticketek Singapore's website.

The event is part of both clubs' pre-season tour of Asia before the new season starts on Aug 6. Liverpool are also due to play Manchester United in Bangkok on July 12.

Anticipation among Reds die-hards has been on a high since The Straits Times first reported the news on Feb 15.

The last time Liverpool were in the Republic was in 2011 when they held an open training session. Before that, they beat the national team 5-0 in 2009 in a pre-season friendly also at the old National Stadium.

Ben Latty, commercial director of Liverpool, said the club are excited to take part and be in Singapore again.

He said: "Pre-season is a vital time of year for our players, it's hugely important preparation for the season ahead and it's also a perfect opportunity to meet with our fans around the world.

"We eagerly await the sound of our fans filling the National Stadium in Singapore as we take on Crystal Palace in July, it's going to be a great finish to our 2022/23 pre-season."

The Reds are in rampant form this season, sitting second in the Premier League, just one point behind defending champions Manchester City with five games left.

They have also reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Villareal over two legs, and will meet Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14.

While Liverpool are no strangers to Singapore, it will be Crystal Palace's first visit to the Republic. However, they have played Liverpool in Asia, losing 2-0 in Hong Kong in a pre-season match in 2017.

The Eagles are currently 14th in the EPL standings. Led by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, they made a brave run to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2016, before going down 2-0 to Chelsea.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said the club are looking forward to seeing their fans in Singapore.

He added: "We know Singapore is full of passionate fans who follow the Premier League from afar and we hope to attract many more supporters to Crystal Palace by the end of our trip."

Brendon Bainbridge, managing director of Teg Asia, said: "As the organisers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022, our priority is to provide an exceptional sporting event in an atmosphere with all the elements that make watching live sport an incredible experience for all fans in attendance."

Fans can register their interest for tickets on the waitlist on Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022's website from Tuesday.