 PSG considering legal action against troublemakers after Nice v Cologne violence, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Cologne and Nice's supporters fight ahead of the football match at the Allianz Riviera in Nice on Sept 8, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
The kick-off of the game was delayed by almost an hour after 32 were injured.PHOTO: AFP
Sep 09, 2022 07:43 pm

PARIS - Paris Saint-Germain are contemplating legal action after some of their supporters were involved in violent crowd trouble in Nice ahead of a Europa Conference League match between the Azurean side and Cologne on Thursday.

One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters' group, was in a critical condition after falling off a stand.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed during the match between OGC Nice and FC Cologne," PSG said in a statement on Friday.

"The club would like to point out that the Supras Auteuil group was dissolved by a decree of 29 April 2010, are not recognised as Paris Saint-Germain supporters and are banned from entering the Parc des Princes.

"The club reminds that it only recognises supporters' organisations that are signatories to the agreement on the rights and duties of supporters, with whom it interacts throughout the year to guarantee optimal security conditions in its stadiums and during first team travel.

"The club is considering what action to take in the event of damage to its reputation caused by the actions of these supporters."

The kick-off of the game was delayed by almost an hour after 32 were injured, local authorities said. - REUTERS

