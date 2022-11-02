Qatar World Cup may allow rainbow flags, political protests

Visitors take photos with a Fifa World Cup sign in Doha on Oct 30, 2022.

LONDON – Spectators at the Qatar World Cup could be allowed to stage peaceful protests, promote LGBTQ rights and even kiss in public.

A presentation created by organisers detailed policing procedures that guide security officials to exercise “less intervention, more mediation” and practise “leniency towards behaviours that do not threaten physical integrity or property”.

Specifically, police officers are not to approach, detain or prosecute people displaying rainbow flags – a globally recognised symbol of LGBTQ pride – or disrupt fans marching and chanting in the streets.

The presentation, seen by Bloomberg, also instructs security forces to leave protesters alone unless they create a “security issue”.

The guidelines could still change before the World Cup begins on Nov 20. But if implemented, they would mark a shift in policy for Qatar, which has faced criticism about its record on policies that limit rights of women and LGBTQ people.

The government has previously pledged it will welcome visitors of all sexual orientations, as long as they abide by a general rule against displays of public affection that also applies to heterosexual couples.

The presentation describes the guidelines as being aligned with the Safety and Security Operations Committee, an entity made up of officials from Fifa and the Qatar Ministry of Interior created to manage security at the tournament.

“It’s important that the Qatari authorities issue a moratorium to charges that discriminate or criminalise peaceful exercise of human rights,” said Rothna Begum, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“But this should apply to all, not just to visiting fans, and be a first step towards repealing such crimes altogether.”

In addition, Begum urged Qatari authorities to “make clear that women will not face prosecution” if they report sexual violence or seek medical treatment since these types of crimes typically increase at major sporting events.

While organisers had insisted that people of all nationalities, religions and sexual orientations would be welcome at the event, they have previously held back from providing details about how they will deal with those who do not respect the country’s laws and customs.

The presentation lays out a four-tier category of offences, with penalties spanning no action, a warning, a fine and prosecution.

Drunk fans, even those intoxicated enough to warrant time in “sobering tents”, will not face legal action unless they have been driving or committing other offences while under the influence.

“Spectators taking clothes off to reveal intimate body parts may be asked to put the clothing back on,” the document says.

Separately, Qatar has rejected calls for a compensation fund for migrant workers killed or injured during World Cup preparations, with the country’s labour minister calling it a “publicity stunt”.

Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri said Qatar is already handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid wages, and that the country already has an existing fund to deal with worker deaths and injuries.

“This call for a duplicative Fifa-led compensation campaign is a publicity stunt,” he said. “Our door is open. We have dealt with and resolved a lot of cases.”

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have led demands for Fifa and Qatar to create a fund for workers matching the US$440 million (S$621 million) World Cup prize money.

Human rights groups accuse Qatar of under-reporting deaths. The government strongly disputes reports that thousands have died on construction site accidents or from heat-related illnesses in the country’s searing summer temperatures.

Fifa has said there is “ongoing dialogue” about the fund, but in the government’s first public comment, Marri said the proposal was unworkable.

“Every death is a tragedy,” he said, adding: “There is no criteria to establish these funds.” BLOOMBERG, AFP