Rashford on target again as Man United cruise past Forest
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 28, 2022 08:02 am

MANCHESTER - England striker Marcus Rashford continued his fine goalscoring form as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Rashford, who scored three times for England at the World Cup in Qatar, set United on their way to victory with a well-placed finish from a corner in the 19th minute, before Anthony Martial doubled the hosts’ lead three minutes later.

Forest thought they had got back into the match midway through the first half, but Willy Boly’s goal from a free kick was ruled out for offside.

The visitors never looked like mounting a comeback, with United putting the seal on a impressive display as substitute Fred netted a late third, completing a victory that moves the fifth-placed hosts one point off the top four. Forest stay 19th. - REUTERS

