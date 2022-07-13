The Reds are back in town

Over 200 fans gathered at the Ritz-Carlton earlier today (June 13) to welcome Liverpool as they returned to the Republic for the first time since 2009.

The squad arrived on the team bus in the early evening, with Klopp all smiles as he stepped off to cheers and waves.



Liverpool had arrived on a short flight from Bangkok, where they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday.

The Reds are set to take on Crystal Palace for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy on Friday, and will take in a few days around Singapore as they continue their preparations for the upcoming EPL season.

Among Liverpool’s 37-man squad are new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, as well as fan favourites Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, both of whom drew the loudest reception as they alighted the team bus.