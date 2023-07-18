 Ryan Giggs retrial abandoned as prosecution drops assault charges with accused unwilling to testify, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Ryan Giggs retrial abandoned as prosecution drops assault charges with accused unwilling to testify

Ryan Giggs retrial abandoned as prosecution drops assault charges with accused unwilling to testify
Former football star Ryan Giggs leaving the Manchester court on Aug 31, 2022. The jury could not reach a verdict and now the prosecution has withdrawn the charges.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 18, 2023 08:53 pm

LONDON – The retrial of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs over domestic violence allegations has been abandoned after the charges were withdrawn by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville’s sister, Emma.

In the 2022 trial, the jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on the charges. Giggs denied all charges and a trial date of July 31 was set during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

However, Kate was no longer willing to give evidence in a retrial as the process had taken a toll on her and her sister, according to a BBC report.

“We have determined there is no longer sufficient evidence available to proceed in respect of the controlling or coercive behaviour charge and that it is no longer in the public interest to prosecute the remaining assault charges,” a CPS spokesman said.

Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, a club record, winning a haul of honours, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

Keir Johnston, who shot to fame in 2015 when a dress worn by his mother-in-law to his wedding went viral, was accused of a nearly 11-year-long streak of domestic violence and coercive control.
World

Man behind viral dress charged with attempted murder of wife

Related Stories

Some children withhold allowance due to parent’s gambling addiction, others fear they’ll be scammed

Teen breaks mum's rib, says he will kill her with chopper

Six people charged with murder in 2022; four of the alleged killers were related to victims

He represented Wales 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

He was replaced as Wales manager after initially stepping aside in late 2020 due to the case, with Rob Page taking over as national coach. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FAMILY VIOLENCECOURT & CRIMEManchester Unitedassault