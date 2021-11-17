Football

Saudis beat Vietnam to stay top of Group B

Saudis beat Vietnam to stay top of Group B
Saleh Al-Shehri. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 17, 2021 06:00 am

Saudi Arabia moved a step closer to World Cup qualification as Herve Renard's side defeated Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi last night to stay unbeaten in the final phase of Asia's qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Saleh Al-Shehri's 31st-minute goal separated the teams as the Saudis sit top of Group B with 16 points from six games.

Renard's team have failed to win only once, when they were held 0-0 by Australia in Sydney last week, since the start of the final phase of qualifying.

The win moves Saudi Arabia five points clear of the Socceroos, who drew 1-1 with China in Sharjah.

The top two finishers in the group advance automatically to the Finals, while the third-placed team head into a series of play-offs for a possible fifth Asian berth.

In Group A, South Korea beat Iraq 3-0 in Doha thanks to goals from Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min and Jeong Woo-yeong to maintain their own World Cup hopes. They have 14 points from six games, one ahead of Iran, who play Syria this morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS

Roberto Mancini’s Italy have work to do to book a World Cup berth.
Football

Football not 'coming to Rome'

Related Stories

England are World Cup contenders: Keane

Ronaldo in sticky situation for club and country: Richard Buxton

Spain, Croatia book World Cup spots with late winners

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football