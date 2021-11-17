Saudis beat Vietnam to stay top of Group B
Saudi Arabia moved a step closer to World Cup qualification as Herve Renard's side defeated Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi last night to stay unbeaten in the final phase of Asia's qualifiers for Qatar 2022.
Saleh Al-Shehri's 31st-minute goal separated the teams as the Saudis sit top of Group B with 16 points from six games.
Renard's team have failed to win only once, when they were held 0-0 by Australia in Sydney last week, since the start of the final phase of qualifying.
The win moves Saudi Arabia five points clear of the Socceroos, who drew 1-1 with China in Sharjah.
The top two finishers in the group advance automatically to the Finals, while the third-placed team head into a series of play-offs for a possible fifth Asian berth.
In Group A, South Korea beat Iraq 3-0 in Doha thanks to goals from Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min and Jeong Woo-yeong to maintain their own World Cup hopes. They have 14 points from six games, one ahead of Iran, who play Syria this morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS
