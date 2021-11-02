Solskjaer: I've always enjoyed criticism, so keep it coming

A 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday might have kept his critics at bay, but Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that brickbats are what keeps him going.

"Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself. I've always enjoyed it, keep it coming," he said yesterday, ahead of United's Champions League Group F match against Atalanta tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"We've all got different jobs and it is (the pundits') jobs to give their opinion. I am not here to fight with anyone."

United have been wildly inconsistent, following up a 3-2 win over Atalanta two weeks ago with a 5-0 loss to Liverpool, before a 3-0 win at Tottenham eased the pressure on Solskjaer.

When asked if United had turned a corner, the Norwegian said: "Next one is the one which matters.

"We know when we get consistency, we will get results. One swallow does not make a summer. It is a chance tomorrow to prove we can go again."

United have a Manchester Derby looming on Saturday, but Solskjaer insisted that they are focused only on their next game.

They travel to Bergamo to face an Atalanta side who are no strangers to English opposition, having played Manchester City and Liverpool in the last two seasons.

"We faced City and Liverpool when they were in a good period, established teams that were well-organised for some time with their style of play," Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said yesterday.

"United seem to be a team in construction that still has some things to work out. But they have considerable potential."

United are top of Group F at the halfway stage with six points, two ahead of second-placed Villarreal and Atalanta in third and three clear of bottom side Young Boys.

Paul Pogba is set to return for United after being suspended for the Spurs match following his red card against Liverpool. But Victor Lindelof is out after picking up a knock in training.

When United hosted Atalanta on Oct 20, it was a thrilling spectacle, as the visitors raced to a 2-0 half-time lead before the Red Devils came back to win 3-2.

Defender Merih Demiral, who scored in that match at Old Trafford before missing two games due to injury, returned to action in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Lazio.