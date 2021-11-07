Solskjaer rues 'big step backwards' after United's 2-0 derby defeat

EPL MANCHESTER UNITED MANCHESTER CITY 0 2 (Eric Bailly 7-og, Bernardo Silva 45)

Despondent Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side took a “big step backwards” with their performance level against Manchester City as their rivals strolled to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday (Nov 6).

United had one shot on target all match in the Manchester rain, with a dominant City condemning them to a third defeat in their last four home league games with ease.

Solskjaer’s side have lost eight home matches in all competitions in 2021, their most in a calendar year since losing eight in 1989, with the pressure mounting on the Norwegian as he struggles to turn things around.

“Of course it’s very disappointing,” Solskjaer said. “It’s a big step backwards, it is a way of losing that we don’t like.

“When you lose a game against a good team, you want to see a better Man United team than that.

“When we had the ball, they pressed us really well. We couldn’t get the angles we needed to get the quality we have in behind. So we never got to the level that we need to be at to win against good teams.”

The knives were out for Solskjaer after United’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in their previous home league match, but a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-2 Champions League draw at Atalanta hinted at better times ahead, before City put them to the sword.

“We started to look like the proper team,” Solskjaer said. “We started to look on the front foot, the team that I like to see.

“We want to be on the front but we want to be more aggressive as well. We got a couple of good results but today was a big step back.” – REUTERS