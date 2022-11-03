South Korea's Son to have facial surgery, putting World Cup in doubt

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min Son receives medical assistance during the Champions League match against Olympique Marseille.

LONDON - Tottenham on Wednesday said forward Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a fracture around his left eye, putting the South Korean star’s World Cup at risk.

Son was forced off during the first half of Spurs’ 2-1 win over Marseille on Tuesday that secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“We can confirm that Son Heung-Min will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

The Premier League club gave no date for his return, but he faces a race against time to be fit for South Korea’s opening match of the World Cup against Uruguay on Nov 24.

Son is his country’s captain and a national icon thanks to his exploits for both club and country.

The 30-year-old has scored 35 goals in 106 international appearances and won gold at the Asian Games in 2018, a medal which secured him an exemption from national service.

South Korea also face Portugal and Ghana in Group H.

Son seems certain to miss Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s men also face Nottingham Forest in the League Cup and Leeds before club football breaks for the World Cup. - AFP