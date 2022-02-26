 Southampton score 2-0 win over last-placed Norwich, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Southampton score 2-0 win over last-placed Norwich
Southampton's Oriol Romeu celebrates scoring their second goal.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 26, 2022 07:42 am

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Che Adams and Oriol Romeu both got on the scoresheet as Southampton beat basement club Norwich City 2-0 in their Premier League clash on Friday (Feb 25), condemning the Canaries to a third straight loss.

Norwich were punished for sitting back in the 36th minute as Scottish international Adams came out on top in a goalmouth scramble, scooping the ball home at the second attempt for his seventh Premier League goal of the season.

Norwich did not manage to register their first shot on target until deep into the second half and Romeu thumped home what felt like an inevitable second for Southampton in the 88th minute to inflict another dismal defeat on the visitors.

Norwich remain rooted to the bottom with 17 points after 26 games. Southampton climbed above Brighton & Hove Albion to ninth spot with 35 points after winning for the third time in their last four games.

