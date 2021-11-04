Southgate omits Greenwood, Sancho; recalls Rashford, Bellingham

Mason Greenwood (left) and Jadon Sancho are both out of the England squad.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was left out of England’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, while Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham were recalled as manager Gareth Southgate announced his 25-man selection on Thursday (Nov 4).

Southgate also dropped Kieran Trippier and Jesse Lingard but included fullbacks Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold after the duo were omitted from the last squad due to injury.

“We had quite a few players missing last time, which means you bring others in and then you’ve got more decisions to make.

"There are also some young players who are playing well,” said Southgate.

“We’ve kept a reasonable amount of consistency really with the group that we were with during the summer. They did so well, we are only five international games on from that, but there are also players pushing this group very strongly.”

Sancho, who moved to United in the close season from Borussia Dortmund, has seen his game time restricted at Old Trafford, making 12 appearances in all competitions and frequently coming off the bench.

There was also no place for Sancho’s teammate Mason Greenwood, who has impressed this season, featuring regularly and scoring four times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“He and his family felt that they needed time and with a young player we’ve got to be very mindful but he’s a player we believe has a big future here,” added Southgate.

England sit top of Group I with 20 points from eight games, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Nov 12 and play San Marino away three days later.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – REUTERS